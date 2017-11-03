Megaworld records P9B in reservation sales

LISTED property giant Megaworld Corp. said on Thursday it recorded P9 billion in reservation sales following the turnover of 1,000 residential units in its developments in the Makati central business district (CBD).

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Megaworld said it has turned over Paseo Heights, a 30-story tower, as well as the 50-story Three Central.

“We have started the turnover process middle of this year and our goal is to complete this at the soonest possible time,” Megaworld First Vice President for Sales and Marketing Eugene Lozano said.

To date, Megaworld has already turned over a total of 4,000 units in Makati CBD. These include units in Two Central and Greenbelt Hamilton Tower 1 last year, One Central, Paseo Parkview Towers 1 and 2, One Lafayette Square, Two Lafayette Square, The Manhattan Square, The Salcedo Park Towers 1 and 2—all within Salcedo

Village; as well as Greenbelt Chancellor, Greenbelt Excelsior, Greenbelt Madison, Greenbelt Parkplace, and Greenbelt Radissons—all within Legazpi Village.

Construction of four more residential towers is underway. These are the Salcedo Skysuites, San Antonio Residence, Greenbelt Hamilton Tower 2 and The Ellis.

“We continue to look for more opportunities to build more residential properties within Makati CBD because there is still high demand. Rental rates remain high as well,” Lozano said.

Megaworld is the property firm of magnate Andrew Tan. It also develops township or mixed-use projects. Among its townships are Eastwood City, Southwoods City, Newport City, McKinley West, and Uptown Bonifacio, among others.