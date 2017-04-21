Megaworld strikes again

AS I have experienced and I have said, and now others have experienced and have said, some real estate developers, the money-minded and unscrupulous ones, are the new menace to our urban areas, our environment and even to the general public.

Consider the case of the Good Shepherd Convent in Baguio City along Gibraltar Road, a national road. The Good Shepherd Convent, by the way, has a successful livelihood program where girls from the north work making delicacies like ube jam, assorted cookies, peanut concoctions as well as traditional shampoo (gugu) and other well-regarded items, with the proceeds going to scholarships for the workers and for their schools for girls.

The Good Shepherd property in Baguio was the site of the residence of Cameron Forbes, the US Governor General of the Philippines and the first proponent to make Baguio a vacation resort. It is on a hill overlooking Mines View Park. The site of the convent is well-chosen and has been well-kept particularly as to its environmental assets. Gibraltar Road until lately was a quiet residential district with pine trees until….enter the menace—SunTrust 88, a company owned by Megaworld.

It bought an attractive wooded residential property in the area where it plans to erect two condominium towers. This will, of course, change the character of the neighborhood which will not please its long-time residents. Meanwhile, Suntrust 88 mercilessly cut all the pine trees, leaving not a single one standing. It also is a puzzle how the company managed to get a building permit for a high-rise in that part of town.

That is not the whole of it. Suntrust 88 then built a wall (after earthmoving to the nth degree trying to turn a sloping property into a flat piece of land). When the rainy season came, the wall collapsed with the sidewalk along with it. The wall was rebuilt. It collapsed again and it was again rebuilt. This was the second collapse. And soon after, it collapsed for the third time. It leads one to wonder why this highly capitalized developer cannot get better engineers or spend for better engineering. Or, study the environment enough to see what it cannot take of its profit-driven plans.

Meanwhile, Sister Mary Guadalupe Bautista of the Good Shepherd Convent, in the midst of the daily destruction all around her, wrote a number of letters – some to the Department of Public Works and Highways (Gibraltar Road being a national road). The DPWH came to look at the damage, assessing it as caused by the developer. Whereupon the DPWH wrote the owner of Suntrust 88, which is a Megaworld Corp. firm, to take responsibility. No reaction.

We are very familiar with Megaworld’s practices in my own Mandaluyong neighborhood. It has a penchant for violating zoning regulations, cutting down all trees in its path, and erecting in their place shoddy andun-aesthetic condominiums. Then it leaves the mess behind for the original residents to deal with. Our homeowners’ association took them to court and won the case in the Pasig Regional Court. They then elevated the case to the Court of Appeals where on the basis of a mysterious technicality, the decision was reversed, whereupon we elevated the case to the Supreme Court where it lies. We are waiting. This happened more than 20 years ago but Megaworld continues to do as you will see below.

Back to Sister Mary Guadalupe who in her last letter in of a series of letters to Megaworld’s owner, Andrew Tan—unacknowledged and unanswered to this day—said that the wall had collapsed a fourth time, leading to the partial collapse of Gibraltar Road too, the culverts to implode and the sewer lines to be severed, resulting in a foul smell all over the neighborhood. With the street collapsed, Gibraltar Road in front of Good Shepherd and Suntrust 88 has become a narrow (and dangerous) one-way road. This has been a great inconvenience to the public, and still no sign of imminent repair/reconstruction by the culprit. This is destruction of public property and environmental damage by a private company pursuing profits above everything to the detriment of the neighborhood, the city, and the future.

As Sister Mary Guadalupe said in one of her letters (unacknowledged and unanswered), “I am writing to express our alarm, dismay, disappointment, frustration, fear and worry.”

She also googled the map of Suntrust 88 and saw only a large man-made sinkhole. Ironically, the Suntrust 88 billboard saying “The Happiest Moments of Your Life Begin Here” also collapsed with the wall. Nature can tell when someone is lying, I venture to guess.

This tale is actually unsurprising, boring, repetitive, a story of impunity from a menace of a recidivist developer. It has happened time and again and I can cite chapter and verse the many projects that have impacted this way from Mandaluyong to Iloilo, from the Bonifacio Global City and now Baguio. This kind of developer that seems to be mysteriously tolerated by local governments and the other government agencies concerned and whose shenanigans are ignored by the local media in Baguio brings on the suspicion that there is more than meets the eye here. The corporation is much admired if one can believe the press releases of how much profit it makes, how much capital and wealth it has accumulated and how very charitable it can be. Perhaps this surplus given as charity (however large, profits must of course be way larger) that is publicly bestowed should come with a factual explanation of how it was obtained. Justice before charity should be the order of things. At whose expense were the developments made? At what cost to neighborhoods, environments, people’s lives were these profits extracted? These are fundamental questions that society is beginning to ask. Just like what international corporations who use unfair wages, ruthless exploitation of natural resources and methods that result in environmental destruction are obliged to face and answer. It’s about time our society followed suit and demanded explanations, the implementation of rules and a boycott of those who do not follow them.

Meanwhile, let Sister Guadalupe of the Good Shepherd Convent have the last word. Her neighborhood seems irreparably damaged with its environmental serenity and peace shattered. “I have lived in Baguio for a total of 15 years and I am full of admiration in the way the indigenous people of the Cordilleras build kabite. The rice terraces of Ifugao survived over thousands of years without collapsing. My prayer is that the architects and engineers of Suntrust 88 Gibraltar, learn from the native wisdom of our people and put safety first before profit.”

My experience with Megaworld makes me very skeptical about Sister Guadalupe’s wish coming true. Moreover, at press time, the wall collapsed a fifth time.

Caveat emptor.