Megaworld targets to open 4 new malls this yr

MANDURRIAO, Iloilo: Andrew Tan-led property developer Megaworld Corp. is looking to end 2018 with 18 malls, with four new malls set to open this year.

In a news conference on Monday, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Senior Vice President Kevin Tan said four commercial spaces will be opened this year in Pasig City, Alabang in Muntinlupa, Boracay in Aklan, and Mandurriao, Iloilo, with Festive Walk Mall here to be the first of the four to open in April.

“We’ll end the year with 18 and we are on track to hit 28 malls by 2020,” Tan said.

Festive Walk Mall is Megaworld’s 15th mall in the Philippines and its first full-scale mall outside Luzon. The project forms part of the 72-hectare township Iloilo Business Park (IBC).

The three-story mall offers a gross floor area (GFA) of 90,000 square meters (sqm) that will increase Megaworld’s total GFA to 690,000 sqm. It will have a main mall connected to an annex that will also be linked to the 1.1-kilometer Festive Walk Parade through elevated walkways and bridges.

Festive Walk Mall will feature two supermarkets to be run by the SM Group and Metro Retail Stores Group, a department store, food hall, a toy store, seven state-of-the-art cinemas, and 1,000 parking slots. It will also lease space to government offices including the Land Transportation Office.

Megaworld said it is wooing other government agencies to put up their own satellite offices in the mall.

With a 40,000 net leasable area, Festive Walk Mall is already 75 percent leased. It is expected to be 90 percent leased in two to three months.

“This full-scale mall will further expand our offerings in Iloilo Business Park as it matures as a township. The mall will also be able to generate around 3,500 jobs in retail, food, transport, and mall operations,” Tan said.

“We want to build our recurring income. I think our target is to hit P20 billion by 2020 and maybe almost half of that will come from the malls. So the growth plan for the mall is to really expand it to 28 malls. At the very least, one or two malls at every township, plus we have these properties that are smaller all over the country,” he said.

Construction of three residential towers out of seven planned is under way, while four office towers have been built to cater to the business process outsourcing firms.

Megaworld started building IBC in 2011 at a cost of P35 billion. To date, 40 percent of the capital allotment has been spent for the development.

The company has also put up its own brand in the hotel segment, Richmonde Hotel, which is now fully operational. It is also set to open the 300-room Marriott Courtyard.