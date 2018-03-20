Megaworld to deliver Fort Bonifacio condos

TOWNSHIP developer giant Megaworld Corp. is set to turn over to property buyers P30 billion worth of residential towers in Taguig City’s Fort Bonifacio this year.

In a disclosure, Megaworld said the five condominiums offering around 2,300 units include The Florence Tower 1; Viceroy East Tower and The Venice—Giovanni Tower, in McKinley Hill; St. Moritz Private Estate, in McKinley West; and One Uptown Residence and Uptown Ritz, both in Uptown Bonifacio.

“This is so far our biggest inventory for a turn-over in Fort Bonifacio within a year,” Noli Hernandez, the company’s senior vice president for sales and marketing, said. “These projects are primarily located in our three bustling townships, where demand for residential projects continues to go up, primarily fueled by the migration of several corporate offices within the Fort district.”

Viceroy East Tower, The Florence, and the Venice Luxury Residences are all located near the Venice Grand Canal mall, in McKinley Hill, and are all strategically located near educational institutions such as Enderun Colleges, Chinese International School, and Korean International School. It is also approximate to several office towers where companies like United Health Group, Wells Fargo, Samsung, Abbott, and Concentrix hold their operations.

One Uptown Residence and Uptown Ritz, on the other hand, are strategically linked to Uptown Mall and Uptown Parade, in the district of Uptown Bonifacio township. One Uptown Residence, for example, has direct access to the mall via a basement walkway.

Megaworld is the township developer of magnate Andrew Tan, whose projects inside Taguig’s central business district are McKinley Hill, McKinley West, Uptown Bonifacio, and Forbes Town.

It made its foray earlier this month into the education business through the launching of a P240-million school in its mixed-use project in the province of Cebu.

Megaworld said it is set to open a primary school, called Newtown School of Excellence, this coming school year, as part of the 30-hectare The Mactan Newtown development. Construction of the project started in 2014.

The Newtown School of Excellence will have two main buildings—a single-story kindergarten building with three classrooms, a library, playground, and a multi-purpose hall; and a five-story tower for elementary students with 21 classrooms, audio-visual rooms, computer rooms, music room, home economics room, prayer room, library and learning resource center, auditorium, covered court, physical education instructional room, science laboratories, a clinic, and its own canteen.

The development is near heritage sites like the Mactan shrine and Lapu-Lapu shrine as well hotels and resorts, such as the Movenpick and Shangri-La Mactan.