Megaworld townships to go digital

PROPERTY developer Megaworld Corp. is adopting a new standard by tapping digital technology for future township developments.

In a statement over the weekend, Megaworld said it would digitalize future projects through what it called the “iTownships” program as well as incorporate design innovations and connectivity to mixed-use projects.

Among the projects to be implemented under the iTownships program are the digitization of customer service and payment processes, integration of smart home technology in residential units, and utilization of digital technology and energy-efficient materials in structural designs.

The program also includes the creation of Township Operation Centers across all developments, which maximizes 24/7 security and safety monitoring and emergency response in every township, including urban art installations and creative pedestrian crosswalks, and a smart parking system that includes provision for electric vehicle charging in mall developments, among others.

“iTownships will become our new brand in creating the townships of the future. It is about innovation, integration, internet and interconnectivity,” Megaworld Senior Vice President Kevin Andrew Tan said.

“Having these features in our townships does not only make our developments future-ready, but it also allows us to take greater steps towards sustainability and environmental responsibility,” he added.

Megaworld will also include in the plan green features, such as the conversion of old streetlights to LED and solar-powered lights, green roofing for office buildings, and provision of vertical green spaces across developments.

“We have assigned teams to study how we can seamlessly integrate smart technology and innovations into our townships. In this fast-changing digital world, we see the importance of aligning our developments to quickly adapt to the disruptions, which we perceive as opportunities,” Tan said.

Over the past 28 years, the Andrew Tan-led property arm has already built over 660 residential projects, 54 office towers, and 15 lifestyle malls in 22 townships across the country.