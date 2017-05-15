Megaworld wins Best Developer honor

Megaworld Corporation was honored as the year’s Best Developer, while Robinsons Galleria Cebu bested competition from Metro Manila to take the Best Retail Development award at the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2017.

It was the second consecutive Best Developer award for Megaworld in the Philippine Property Awards, which were held May 4 at the Fairmont Makati.

It was the fifth annual presentation of the property awards, and featured a keynote speech by Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, who thanked the property sector for its contribution to the country’s tourism industry.

In its citation for Megaworld, the 10-member judges’ panel led by Jones Lang Lasalle Philippines Chairman Lindsay J. Orr said, “The blueprint for Megaworld’s success is not only apparent in its pioneering integrated urban township concept that’s been perfected for many years, but also in its dedication to nation building by introducing the world-class developments in provincial areas. The company in the past year has excelled in producing some of the industry’s best designs and commercial development, earning once again the distinction of being the year’s Best Developer.”

In addition to its Best Developer award, Megaworld also won honors for Best Universal Design Development for its low-rise St. Moritz Private Estates project; Best Office Development for the Alliance Global Tower; Best Mixed Used Development for 8 Forbes Town Road; Best Residential Architectural Design for One Uptown Residence; Best Retail Architectural Design and Best Retail Landscape Architectural Design for Uptown Mall; Best Residential Landscape Architectural Design for The Florence; and a Special Recognition in CSR (corporate social responsibility) award.

The Andrew Tan-led conglomerate also won 17 Highly Commended honors out of 25 nominations, the most for any developer this year.

Provincial developers rising

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was the award of Best Retail Development to Robinsons Galleria Cebu, which was chosen over Megaworld’s upscale Uptown Mall and Venice Grand Canal Mall.

“Implementing a well-planned “garden mall” concept, Robinsons Galleria Cebu by Robinsons Land Corporation was rewarded for highlighting Cebu’s memorable sceneries through its glass façade and green spaces throughout the project,” the judges’ citation said.

Robinsons Land President Frederick D. Go was also chosen by the editors of Property Report magazine as the 2017 Philippines Real Estate Personality of the Year for “leading the company that transforms people’s dreams into reality through real estate projects that last generations.”

“We want to leave a legacy of having improved the quality of life of everyone we have touched in our businesses, whether they are a mall customer or partner, an occupant in our office buildings, a hotel guest or a homeowner,” Go said on behalf of his firm. “We are building the business of building dreams and making life better.”

A number of other firms and developments outside Metro Manila were also recognized, including AppleOne Properties Inc. for its AppleOne Banawa Heights as Best Condo Development in Cebu; Damosa Land for Best Residential Development in Davao for its “functional and innovative” DamosaFairlane; and the Philippine American Life and General Insurance Company (Philam Life) for Best Office Landscape Architectural Design for the Philam Life Center Cebu.

“Although Manila remains the heart of the real estate industry, quality developments can now be found everywhere in the country,” said Terry Blackburn, founder and managing director of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, in his opening remarks.

“As well as residential development giving more and more Filipinos the chance to own their own home for the first time, economic growth continues to be supported by world class retail and office developments,” he added.

The main category winners in the Philippines will move on to the seventh annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards grand final in Singapore this November, where they will compete with winners in 15 other markets in the region.

Hari V. Krishnan, CEO of PropertyGuru Group, commented, “I would like to congratulate the Winners and Highly Commended companies and projects at this year’s PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards. Continued commitment to the property sector’s growth definitely fuels progress and the Philippine real estate market has shown a lot of promise on this front.

“At the same time, there are lots of opportunities for growth and improvement, specifically on transparency and sustainability. As developers across the archipelago become more focused on their goals, I can see a fantastic future for the industry and it will be great to witness its ongoing transformation into a regional real estate player with outstanding and innovative commercial and residential offerings.”