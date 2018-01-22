Megaworld’s Maple Grove rings up P7B in sales

PROPERTY giant Megaworld Corp. said its Maple Grove Commercial District development in General Trias, Cavite generated P7 billion in sales just 45 days after the official launch.

Megaworld said in a statement over the weekend that Maple Grove Commercial District was now 80 percent sold with 250 commercial prime lots already taken up.

Maple Grove Commercial District forms part of a township that will rise on a 140-hectare area in Cavite. Inspired by the Makati Central Business District, the Maple Grove commercial district takes up 35 hectares of the property, offering 360 lots ranging in size from 360 square meters (sqm) to 1,008 sqm each.

Megaworld said it expected the commercial segment to generate total sales of P9 billion.

“We have received an overwhelming tranche of booked sales for this project during the past days, even during the holidays. It really did not come as a surprise to us because even before we announced this, we had already received a lot of inquiries,” Megaworld vice president for sales and marketing Rachelle Penaflorida said.

“General Trias, Cavite is a rising growth center and everyone is looking forward to the new proposed CBD that we will build,” she added.

Among the key features of the Maple Grove Commercial District are the rooftop gardens, vertical and indoor gardens, as well as green porches and lawns. It is also near Sangley Point, one of the proposed new locations for a new airport, and less than an hour away from the Makati CBD through the Coastal Road and Cavitex.

It is also near several Megaworld properties such as residential, recreational villages, a school, as well as a lifestyle mall.

“We envision this to be the ‘Green City of the South’ because of its numerous sustainability features and environment-friendly amenities,” Penaflorida said.

The commercial project will have a total of seven green and open parks across the entire development, including a central park envisioned as the green jewel of the commercial district.

Megaworld is targeting to complete the district by 2022, after which turnover to owners will commence. Lot owners are expected to construct their buildings within five years from turnover.

Last year, the Andrew Tan-led property developer announced it was setting aside P10 billion for the development of the Maple Grove township over a period of 10 years.