Megaworld’s Tower of Power

Megaworld Corp., a property developer dominant in the office space segment, recently unveiled its most luxurious office tower yet and this one is close to home—the Alliance Global Tower with a prime Fort Bonifacio address.

The Tower which is home to Megaworld’s executive offices, is located near the British School and overlooks Uptown Mall’s fountain and deck.

According to Jericho Go, senior vice president of Megaworld, the 30-storey skyscraper, which offers a view of Laguna de Bay and the Antipolo mountain range in the east, is tagged as a “green office development” and has a total of 53,248 sqm of office space, which translates to as much as 2,100-sqm sprawling wide area per floor.

The building houses nearly 100 meeting and conference rooms, including a 54-seater Chairman’s Boardroom where executive meetings are conducted. The wide office areas—designed in an “open-office layout” to improve transparency in the workplace—cater exclusively to the 3,500 employees under the Megaworld group.

What makes this tower grand are the luxurious amenities that are par for the course for the headquarters of a top corporation. These features include a Wellness Lounge, a Creativity Lounge, a sizeable dining hall located at the 26th floor called The Great Hall, a 300-sqm “Skygarden” on the 18th floor, and another 445-sqm Skygarden at the roofdeck, a Mother’s Station, a medical clinic, shower rooms, and a helipad.

Megaworld’s top brass hold office on the executive floor (18th floor), which is connected to the 19th and 20th floor by staircase

The multi-billion Alliance Global Tower is a Class A office development, which is also LEED-certified and features a highly efficient energy consumption system, not to mention water-efficient landscapes, bike racks, and shower facilities. The tower also uses non- to low-toxic green cleaning products and pest control strategies.

Glass wall

The building’s facade is a double-glazed glass wall that uses a Destination Operator Panel and keycard system for improved and intensified security. The Alliance Global Tower is located along 36th Street corner 11th Avenue within Megaworld’s 15.4-hectare Uptown Bonifacio township in the northern district of Fort Bonifacio,

According to Go, development of the building took three to five years to complete, from planning to construction, and finished well within the five-year (2015 to 2019) master plan envisioned by the company. Under this five-year blueprint, Megaworld aims to double its developments in offices, residential, and commercial and lifestyle through a P285.8 billion warchest.

With the completion of its headquarters, which incidentally corners 65 percent of the office market in corporate hot spot Fort Bonifacio, Megaworld continues to be the leading developer in the country in terms of their niche market: the offices.

“[We are] covering about 30 percent of the total office market. By end of the year, we will close 2017 with 1 millionsqms of office space inventory — making us still the leader in office development,” Go told The Manila Times.

Things are expected to get rosier for Megaworld as property consultancy and research firms such as Colliers International predicted 8 percent more demand over the next 12 months for office spaces.

8% growth

“Colliers expects overall demand, as measured by total transactions, to grow by over 8 percent in the next 12 months primarily due to the sustained demand from offshore gaming,” Colliers said in their 2Q 2017 Quarterly Property Report for the Philippines.

Even with the projected office space supply of more than 470,000 sqms for the rest of 2017, Colliers “expects overall vacancy in Metro Manila to hover between 5 percent and 6 percent in the next three years.”

With the country’s economy also seen to grow by 7 percent to 8 percent in the Duterte administration, this would mean the office boom is not going any slower, and Megaworld being in a the best position as a major office developer in the country is seen to benefit the most on the proliferation in this market segment.

Aside from offices, the Andrew Tan-led developer caters to residential, commercial, lifestyle and township developments, while also exploring infrastructure developments.