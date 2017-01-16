Megaworld’s Twin Lakes to turn over first condos in 2017

THE first condominium units in Megaworld’s massive 1,449-hectare mixed-use development overlooking Lake Taal in Laurel, Batangas should be turned over to owners this year, a sales representative for the property told The Manila Times over the weekend.

Tagaytay Twin Lakes is a 1,149-hectare mixed-use development stretching from the mountain ridge just west of Tagaytay City to the shore of Lake Taal in Laurel, Batangas. The project, a combined effort of Global Estate Resorts Inc. (GERI) and its parent company Megaworld, comprises 14 individual residential, leisure, and commercial developments, the largest of which is the 177-hectare “The Vineyard” section, which includes condominiums and residential lots, along with a hotel, recreational facilities, a commercial strip located along the National Highway at the top of the ridge, and the eponymous vineyard and chateau.

Twin Lakes’ property sales consultant Jamaica Pacia told The Manila Times that the first condominium units within the sprawling project, the Twin Lakes Vineyard Residence, are expected to be available for turn over this year.

“The first two buildings should be ready for turn over by the end of this year, and the third building is scheduled to be ready at the end of 2018 or beginning of 2019,” Pacia said.

The complex consists of three buildings, the six-story “Shiraz,” which will contain 94 units, mostly one-bedroom units ranging in size from 55 square meters to 58 square meters with a price range of P7 million to P7.5 million; the seven-story, 70-unit “Chardonnay,” which has a mix of one- and two-bedroom units and is currently the nearest to completion of the three buildings; and the eight-story “Merlot,” which will contain 81 units.

The two-bedroom units range in size from 102 square meters to 113 square meters, and sell for between P13 million and P14.7 million.

In addition to the condominium development, a section of the overall project called the “Domaine Le Jardin,” which contains residential lots for single-family homes, is also partially completed, with some lots already having been sold and turned over to owners, Pacia said.

The lot sizes for the Domaine Le Jardin development range in size from 250 square meters to 500 square meters, and sell for P3.8 million to P6.8 million.

At present, the only part of the Twin Lakes project that has been completely finished is the commercial strip at the top of the ridge along the Tagaytay-Nasugbu National Road, approximately five kilometers west of Tagaytay. The shopping village is anchored by a Robinson’s Supermarket, and features a number of specialty shops and restaurants, including what has been deemed by several websites as “the most beautiful Starbucks location in the Philippines.”

Megaworld was unable to provide an estimate for development of the entire Twin Lakes project, explaining only that it was being built in stages from the mountain top downward to the lake shore, and that the company considers it “a long-term, ongoing development.”

Future developments within the sprawling estate include a golf course, a retirement village with a medical center, additional commercial areas, a nature preserve that will cover about one-third of the entire project, seven more residential sections, and a small farm.