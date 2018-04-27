Meilou does Rockwell

LAW students from a bunch of schools trooped last Wednesday to the Ateneo de Manila campus in Rockwell, Makati City, to listen to Supreme Court Chief Justice (on leave) Maria Lourdes Sereno give her usual spiel about judicial independence and the creeping threat of authoritarianism. A well-known supporter of Sereno’s, Far Eastern University law dean Mel Sta. Maria, enthused:

“Chief Justice with FEU, Ateneo, UP, PLM, UA&P, De La Salle, Lyceum law students at a jampacked Ateneo Rockwell auditorium,” Sta. Maria wrote on Facebook, captioning a photo of the students. “We are for the chief justice.”

Later in the day, however, Sta. Maria was accused of spreading fake news. Critics said the law students were required to listen to Sereno’s speech in exchange for academic credits and points and were not really sympathetic to the chief justice’s calls for solidarity against the big, bad Duterte administration.

I decided to ask Sta. Maria, a longtime nodding acquaintance and FB friend, what the real score was – if the students were offered points and other credits in exchange for listening to Sereno and if they were all really her supporters. Here is his reply:

“I don’t think so. But we all ended with a prayer which was distributed and she [Sereno] wanted it said. It was about peace. That was the context. We are for the chief justice about that. But I guess it was not well-expressed. So, take ko na lang sa chin. No need to answer. God bless.”

So, according to Sta. Maria’s non-answer answer, the students were really one with Sereno as far as wanting peace is concerned, which was the real context of his post. But even if this was not well-expressed in his FB post, because he seemed to make it appear that the students were backers of Sereno like him, Sta. Maria found no need to answer further and will just “take it on the chin.”

Sta. Maria, who answers call-in legal questions and clarifies issues of law for the masses in a show on the TV5 network, certainly got me there. Now I don’t know if his original enthusiasm for law students supposedly supporting Sereno has flagged, after he realized that he was being called out on that claim of his, or if he was really engaged in damage control after being found about his sneaky attempt at propaganda.

Now, apparently, even Sta. Maria himself can’t say anymore if the students went to listen to Sereno because they were her supporters or if they went because they were offered something else. So, to be on the safe side, Sta. Maria has decided that he will take whatever it is on the chin and explain no more.

Perhaps this is why the FEU law dean wants me to put everything in the context of peace, as contained in a prayer that Sereno asked everyone at the gathering to read. I guess if I do that, there will be no more need to explain anything else that happened at the Rockwell forum.

* * *

Of course, Sereno’s speech to the students, her preferred audience these days, apart from members of religious congregations, was anything but peace-making. As is her wont, Sereno attacked President Rodrigo Duterte (without naming him, naturally) for seeking to destroy the judiciary by instigating the moves to oust her as the country’s top magistrate.

Sereno continued on her long-running theme of persecution by Duterte, who she said was merely getting back at her for questioning him. She lit into Solicitor General Jose Calida, who she said would be emboldened if he wins the quo warranto case he filed against her, to harass or force out of office any official who criticizes the Duterte administration or contradicts its questionable initiatives.

I don’t know about the law students present, but I would certainly have asked myself, had I been at the forum, if Sereno was not actually the one hell-bent on destroying the court – or at least on cheapening its stature. After all, chief justices (or any other member of the judiciary, for that matter) are supposed to speak only through their decisions.

The Rockwell forum was also questionable because Sereno has already declared that she will run for a Senate seat if she is removed, either by her peers deciding the quo warranto petition filed by Calida or by the Senate sitting as an impeachment court. Because she has already declared her political plans, it’s logical to conclude that the forum was actually a political rally, which law school administrators like Sta. Maria should not be dragging their students to attend, whatever their own personal politics.

Then again, I guess I shouldn’t really come down too hard on Sereno, even if unlike her immediate predecessor Renato Corona she has decided to take her fight to unusual venues packed with students virtually forced to attend and nuns who can’t tell the difference between nihil obstat and obiter dicta. Unlike Corona, Sereno cannot even claim the support of the judiciary, its members or ordinary workers; she can only count on the backing of people like Sta. Maria and others who consider her a political stand-in for and an ideological comrade of the power that appointed her in the first place, Noynoy Aquino.

From the looks of it, there is simply no way that Sereno will survive the moves to oust her. If she feels that letting off steam to students and religious leaders is going to ease the pain that she feels, she’s welcome to that.

The woman certainly sounds these days like she needs to take a wellness leave. Perhaps permanently, for her own good.

For Sereno’s enablers like Sta. Maria, my advice is not to let their own feelings of sympathy for the chief justice cloud their judgment to the point where they can no longer see what is fake news and what is not. Especially if they hold actual positions of authority, they should temper their emotions and not get carried away.

And then, perhaps, they will know real peace. The peace that comes with not inventing bogus “news” to serve their partisan propaganda objectives.