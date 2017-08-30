Melania makes waves with ‘storm stilettos’

WASHINGTON, D.C.: First Lady Melania Trump is making waves… for her flood fashion.

The former model is always elegantly turned out and perfectly coiffed, and Tuesday was no exception as she left the White House with her president husband for storm-ravaged Texas.

Trump was photographed walking across the White House lawn in sky-high stiletto pumps, part of an outfit that included tailored capri pants, an army green bomber jacket with ruched sleeves and aviator sunglasses.

“Melania over here looking like Flood Watch Barbie,” writer Maria Del Russo tweeted.

Television writer-producer Brad Wollack quipped: “Help is on the way, Texas! Don’t worry, Melania has her special storm stilettos.”

Added comedian Jessica Kirson: “Brilliant idea @FLOTUS. You can pick up debris with your heels.”

President Donald Trump’s outfit was more in line with what politicians normally wear to visit weary survivors of deadly natural disasters: a black hooded rain jacket, khaki trousers and brown boots.

A wide swath of Texas is reeling from monster storm Harvey, which has devastated coastal communities and left large parts of Houston—America’s fourth largest city— underwater.

Tens of thousands of people are packed into overcrowded shelters as authorities continue to pluck victims from rooftops.

The first lady changed into something a bit more disaster-appropriate on the flight to the hard-hit coastal city of Corpus Christi—the Trumps’ first stop in Texas.

She stepped off Air Force One wearing black trousers and a white button up shirt, trading the stilettos for white tennis shoes.

She also wore a black baseball cap that read “FLOTUS,” or the abbreviation for First Lady of the United States, setting off another round of Melania-bashing on Twitter.

At day’s end, the first lady issued a statement hailing the “strength and resilience” of Texans.

“I want to be able to offer my help and support in the most productive way possible, not through just words, but also action,” she said.

“My thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people of Texas and Louisiana.”

AFP