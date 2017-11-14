Melania Trump no show in Manila

US First Lady Melania Trump did not join the wives of world leaders who are in Manila to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

US President Donald Trump was alone when he arrived in Manila on Sunday aboard Air Force One.

“She did not travel to the Philippines,” a US official said. He did not provide further details.

Trump will stay in the country until Tuesday, Nov. 14, to attend several meetings with his counterparts in the region including the East Asia Summit.

Melania joined her husband in Japan, the first stop of the US president’s five-nation tour in Asia. She was also in South Korea and in China, where the US President had a two-day state visit on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

From China, Trump travelled to Vietnam to attend Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, but the first lady stayed in China to see the Great Wall and the Beijing Zoo.

In his tweet before going to Danang, Vietnam, the US president said his wife will head back to the US, specifically to Alaska, “to greet out AMAZING troops.”

President Rodrigo Duterte’s partner Honeylet Avanceña led the social events organized for spouses during in the sidelines of the regional meet.

On Monday, she accompanied the spouses including Rosmah Mansor of Malaysia, Ho Ching of Singapore and Naraporn Chan-o-cha of Thailand among others to the “Asean at 50: Power as Flow” exhibit commissioned by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

The exhibit showcased artifacts, images, and texts featuring the history of the Southeast Asian people who, for the past years, have excelled in trade, art, and culture.

Avancena will be giving boxes of world-renowned chocolate produced in Malagos, Davao City as her personal token to the spouses of the leaders.