Melania’s pussy on the neck and martial law in the land of the free

I’M up to here–the neck I mean–contending with a wide spectrum of Duterte media stunners. The never-ending EJKs that have certainly surpassed the 6,000 mark, and counting; the thickening book of Duterte’s record of drug pushers and users with whom are lumped officials in his government’s bureaucracy, but with intriguing pre-exoneration of men in uniform, mostly the police; wishy-washy pronouncements on otherwise serious matters like international relations, foreign aid, military alliances; and a creeping, still slow, yes, but already noticeable economic decline. For one, buying rate for the dollar has gone up to over P50 to the buck.

And Duterte is only just past his first six months in office. Six months more and we’ll see. Potentials of economic relief from foreign assistance, investments, etc. as those from China and, just the other day, from Japan, as appearing to have been committed by visiting Prime Minister Abe, perforce to remain just paper matter, the reality being that foreign aid and business investments take eons before being realized, if at all.

The apparent promise of assistance China delivered on pronto was the establishment of a drug rehabilitation center, and courtesy of a private Chinese donor at that.

Plainly, what am I trying to say? Duterte is so seized with all sort of “nities” (impunity, insanity, zanity, inanity, name it, the DU’s got it) that I’d be doing myself a great service by dropping him now like a hot potato (for want of a harsher figure of speech, really a polite term) that he has been since day one of his government. The better to get myself some well-deserved respite: divert, digress, dig fun.

The Trumps, Donald, Melania, Ivanka, are world headline news at this hour. To be expected. Donald’s assumption of the most powerful post on earth is imminent. Surfing the net, I stumble upon the marvelous Melania, made a bit plump by the years, but still flashing that gorgeous Slovenian magic that snarled the flamboyant real estate and entertainment tycoon, to tee off a chain of romantic processes which Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell exposed in this wise:

“He’s the moral authority,” O’Donnell said. “Left the first wife, had an affair; left the second wife, had an affair; had kids both times, but he’s the moral compass for 20-year-olds in America.”

We don’t know which link Melania occupies in the chain, but definitely we can deduce that she belongs to either of the two situations that had children. Trump has a long history of animosity with the former co-host of ABC’s “The View” after she exposed his bankruptcies and extra-marital affairs.

Now, what’s so diverting about this episode in the Trump-O’Donnell long-running feud? At the moment, O’Donnell is creating some stir, calling for the declaration of martial law if only to the prevent the ascension of Trump to the US presidency. In the Tagalog vernacular, that call would translate to “suntok sa buwan” (punch to the moon), to connote impossibility. The only period I can recall martial law being declared in the United States was during the American civil war (1861-1865); Abraham Lincoln did it. I don’t know if America did it, too, during the many wars of aggression it had engaged in the world over (the war with Spain, the Fil-Am war, the war with Iraq, the Vietnam war); we don’t have the luxury of time to find out now. Suffice it to say, such an anti-democratic, anti-freedom idea is being promoted widely in the Land of the Free. What gives, America.?

The rallies advancing the O’Donnell call are sizeable enough to merit attention. One placard in one rally reads: “Rape Melania Trump”. Some quarters alleged the sign was deliberately maneuvered by Trump himself to be displayed in the rally in order to discredit the mob.

So, surfing the net to escape the tension in the Duterte regime, we stumble upon a scenario reminiscent of a similar development in the local scene. I hate to say it, but the way Duterte is conducting himself, now even threatening to kill local executives found culpable in his unceasing illegal drugs war, complete complacency by the rest of the nation in these terrible circumstances is the next best thing to martial law.

Come to think of it. Duterte’s widespread violations of human rights and due process are now telling even on the otherwise orderly process in the conduct of American democracy. The US Senate foreign relations committee is holding back the confirmation of the appointment of Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon, Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of state. The reason: the committee members found the Trump nominee “far too hesitant to condemn human rights abuses in Russia, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.”

Bravo, Digong! You are now influencing the highest legislature in the world.

But wait, did I say “stumble” at the start? Yes, I did. And stumbling, I craned my neck to make out the symbolism alluded to in this description of Melania’s outfit during the October presidential debate in the US elections. The description is part of the story titled “The secret meaning of Melania Trump’s style.”

“It was the white cloud sleeve dress that Melania Trump wore that broke the Internet. And the pink pussy-bow blouse. And the black jumpsuit.

“Throughout the election campaign, whenever President-elect Donald Trump’s wife made a public appearance—and there were just a few times—the future first lady made headlines. Generally, not for what she said (she made just three speeches in the run-up to November 8), but for the subtle messages her clothing supposedly sent.

“The most notable of Melania’s ensembles had to be the hot-pink pussy-bow blouse from Gucci with matching flare pants that she wore to the second presidential debate, in October.”

Oh, my, oh, me. Where’s that pink pussy? Ah, there it is. The bow on the neck. That’s what Gucci calls pussy.

Gorgeous. Melania may have aged, but she still exudes that marvelous magic which could make her, like Helen of Troy, the face to launch a thousand presidents. Pray, give me the joy of saying this hyperbole. The pussy is on the neck, but some things, like Duterte, just don’t make sense.