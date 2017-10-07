Melindo Fighting

Eyes bleeding from a brutal punch

But your childhood dream unruffled in your mind

You can go home with a battered head

But not without a fighting heart

The splatter of your blood, brave red in a cruel canvas white

There is honor in pain, a Father’s life for a child

Every fight uncertain, you leave up to God

Summoned to your fists all that you went through

In your mind a Mother praying:

Lord I leave my son’s fate to you

And you’re not alone, we become brothers, we fight with you

Our lives unfold every time blood drops from your face

Your pain becomes ours, your blood too

Bloodied but you keep fighting

If only all of us who grimace with your, would honor you:

The public—thieves in us, because of shame, wear: not anymore

The prayerful in us, reflect on shame, not anymore be more Popish

Our hands learned forsake mischief

Blood will only fall for the heroic

And death in this land not anymore for penury

DAX AMORI DORYV