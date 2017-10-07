Sunday, October 8, 2017
    Melindo Fighting

    on The Sunday Times Magazine

    Eyes bleeding from a brutal punch
    But your childhood dream unruffled in your mind
    You can go home with a battered head
    But not without a fighting heart
    The splatter of your blood, brave red in a cruel canvas white

    There is honor in pain, a Father’s life for a child
    Every fight uncertain, you leave up to God
    Summoned to your fists all that you went through
    In your mind a Mother praying:
    Lord I leave my son’s fate to you

    And you’re not alone, we become brothers, we fight with you
    Our lives unfold every time blood drops from your face
    Your pain becomes ours, your blood too
    Bloodied but you keep fighting
    If only all of us who grimace with your, would honor you:

    The public—thieves in us, because of shame, wear: not anymore
    The prayerful in us, reflect on shame, not anymore be more Popish
    Our hands learned forsake mischief
    Blood will only fall for the heroic
    And death in this land not anymore for penury

     DAX AMORI DORYV

