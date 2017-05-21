Melindo wins IBF world title in Japan

Filipino Milan “El Metodico” Melindo scored a grueling first round knockout victory over Japanese Akira Yaegashi to capture the International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight belt Sunday night at the Ariake Colosseum in Tokyo, Japan.

Melindo (36-2 win-loss record with 13 knockouts) dropped Yaegashi (25-6 record with 13 knockouts) thrice in the first round to finally win a world title.

The Cagayan De Oro native has become the latest Filipino boxing world champion, joining Manny Pacquiao (World Boxing Organization welterweight), Donnie Nietes (IBF flyweight) and Jerwin Ancajas (IBF super flyweight) in the elite group.