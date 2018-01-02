Melindo-Yaegashi rematch possible, says trainer Villamor

Trainer Edito Villamor said that a Milan Melindo-Akira Yaegashi rematch might happen to give the Filipino a chance to reclaim the International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight title from the Japanese.

Villamor is confident that the 29-year old Melindo who lost his IBF belt to the World Boxing Association (WBA) champion Taguchi last New Year’s Eve in Japan can get another shot for a world title.

“As of now, we’re hearing a possible rematch from the camp of Akira (Yaegashi). This could be a title eliminator or for regional title fight. We’re willing to fight Akira and I think they are willing to do it because they want redemption,” Villamor told The Manila Times on Tuesday.

Melindo (37-3 win-loss record with 13 knockouts) scored a first round knockout triumph over Yaegashi in their meeting last May in Japan to capture the IBF belt, which Melindo defended against South African Hekkie Budler via split decision last September in Cebu.

“That fight (against Yaegashi) was a good fight and it was very exciting. Milan is already known in the boxing world that’s why we are confident we can find a good fight for him even though he lost that fight (to Taguchi),” Villamor added.

Villamor said Melindo aims to stay in the 108-pound class but it will depend on the condition of the boxer’s body in the coming weeks.

Though a rematch with Taguchi (27-2-2 win-loss-draw record with 12 knockouts) is now an option, there is no rematch clause in the contract of the December 31 fight between the two boxers, according to Villamor.

Villamor said Melindo accepted the defeat like a true gentleman.

“They got the last four rounds that’s the reason they won,” said Villamor.