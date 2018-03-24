Mely Tagasa dies at 82

Veteran actress Mely Tagasa, best remembered for her 15-year-long role as the strict but endearing professor Liwayway Gawgaw Tapia or Miss Tapia in the hit ’70s sitcom “Iskul Bukol” of Tito, Vic and Joey, passed away early Saturday morning.

She suffered a massive stroke and was comatose for a week before she was weaned off her respirator. The actress and screenwriter was 82.

News of Tagasa’s death was announced by her daughter Gina Marissa—a film and television script writer—via Facebook today.

“At 12:26 AM, our dearly beloved Miss Tapia has joined our Creator. The gates of heaven open for her. We love you very much, Ma!”

Gina last posted an update on her mother’s condition on March 22 from Cardinal Santos Medical Center.

“Mommy was weaned off her respirator yesterday afternoon. It was a tough and painful decision to make since she has been quite dependent on this machine. She is still in Comatose stage but displays some pain and discomfort as she slightly jerks and squirms because of the intubation. (Ok, Doctors say it’s just her ‘reflexes’),” the post read.

“She now breathes with the help of an Oxygen tank. (Sorry, I may not be able to explain the process the way these Doctors do. Believe me, the Medical jargon is beginning to confuse us already while Hospital bills keep piling up every day). We continue to monitor her condition—her vital signs fluctuate every hour so I can’t say everything is OK.”

Gina also asked for prayers of healing for her mom whose 83rd birthday would have been on April 16.

“At this point, we leave everything to the good LORD. If He wills her to continue enjoying a quality life at 83, then a miracle is bound to happen. If He decides to take Mommy home with Him, Eternal Life in Heaven awaits. We accept. Our Faith will see us through.”

Tagasa’s last screen appearance was in her iconic Miss Tapia role when Iskul Bukol, starring Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon, released a reunion movie in 2008 reunion that re-visited the lives of Wanbol University graduates and staff.

It will be remembered that Tagasa chose to continue her career as a screen writer when Iskul Bukol concluded in the ‘80s, and even went on to produce a number movies.

Her last public appearance was on November 2017 when she was given her Walk of Fame star in Eastwood, Quezon City.

Details to her wake have yet to be announced as of this writing.