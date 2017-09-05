How men can achieve optimal health

Share Email Shares 0

Men differ from women in many ways, including lifestyles, response to certain diseases, and health needs. Men are more at risk of developing of certain diseases such as coronary heart disease and diabetes, yet some men refuse to see a doctor when they get sick or injured.

“Men, like women, should make health a priority in order to live longer and enjoy life with their loved ones. To achieve optimal health, they need to visit their doctors regularly, exercise, eat healthy and avoid habits that put their health at risk,” said medical doctor Nicky Montoya, president and chief executive officer of MediCard, a leading health maintenance organization in the country.

Here are some tips to help men achieve optimal health:

Quit smoking. Many health complications come from smoking such as high blood pressure, stroke, lung cancer, and erectile dysfunction, which is why Montoya strongly recommends quitting smoking. When you first try to quit smoking, cravings may be powerful at this stage, but they will pass within five to 10 minutes. During this time, find something to distract you or keep your mind away from smoking tobacco. These include chewing gum, vegetables or other food you can munch on.

Exercise regularly. Working out regularly boosts energy levels, improves mood, lets you sleep better, and helps you achieve optimal health. For men, including weight lifting in your routine is also recommended. In addition to building a strong physique, weight lifting improves your body composition and overall health. It also helps burn fat as it boosts your metabolism. Furthermore, weight lifting may prevent back pain because it helps strengthen the muscles in your core that supports your spine. It’s best to consult your doctor if you have a history of back pain.

Eat smart. Eating small meals five times a day may be more advisable than three full meals, as this can help boost your metabolism. However, you need to practice portion control to make sure you don’t overeat. One effective way to do this is by using smaller bowls or plates.

Take care of your prostate. If you don’t take care of your prostate as early as now, you are more likely to be at high risk of prostate problems like enlarged prostate, prostatitis and prostate cancer, one of the most common cancers in men. A healthy diet can help prevent prostate problems. It’s best to also consult your doctor regularly to do digital rectal exam (DRE) and to determine if you need to take a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, a blood test that can help detect prostate cancer early.

Visit your doctor regularly. Men often make the mistake of not consulting a doctor until their health condition has worsened. “In addition to an overall physical exam, men should go through some medical tests, including screenings for testicular cancer, vision examination and cholesterol testing, among others,” Montoya said.

Achieve optimal health today. MediCard has numerous free-standing clinics located in key cities nationwide that offer consultations, tests and vaccinations. Visit a MediCard clinic near you or check out www.medicardphils.com for more information.