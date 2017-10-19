Do men pay more than women do for car insurance?

There is a stereotype that women are bad drivers. If you subscribe to that notion, it may surprise you that in many countries, women actually pay less for car insurance premiums than men for the same kind of policy. Studies and statistics show that:

• Women have a lower frequency of accidents because they drive fewer average number of miles

• Women tend to display less ‘risky driving behavior’

• Women tend to make smaller claims than men

• When a woman is a primary driver, there are multiple drivers of the car

• Women tend to buy cars that are less costly to insure

All these reasons make insurance companies perceive women as “less risky drivers,” and this notion of ‘risk’ impacts the cost of insurance. How big is the difference between the premiums paid for by men and women?

One study in the US shows that the difference could be as large as P750,000 over a lifetime. Another study in the UK shows that it could be about P7,000 per policy issued.

Apart from gender, the following factors also impact the assessment of ‘risk’ in some countries:

• Great driving record: Fewer speeding tickets or accidents may mean higher discounts

• Important life events: A marriage or a birth of a child creates the perception of the people involved being ‘less risky’

• Age: 18-25-year-olds have some of the highest insurance rates in some parts of the world

• Profession: Doctors, lawyers, real estate brokers, business owners, architects, and salesmen are usually considered to be in ‘high-stress jobs’ and pay more premiums

This approach is known as “risk-based” underwriting, in which insurers adjust the price of premiums for a particular client based on their profile and demographics. So factors such as gender, age, profession, location, etc., play a role in determining insurance premiums. Using data on past claims, tickets, driving speeds etc., in determining premiums also incentivizes people to act in a less risky manner.

An absence of risk-based underwriting process in the Philippines means that the car insurance premiums usually do not take these factors into consideration. So Filipino men and women of all ages pay the same premiums.

Here, the factor that matters the most is the fair market value of your car. If data is available, your accident and claims history may have an impact on the price of your premium. For more information on how the cost of insurance is determined in the Philippines, please visit https://www.moneymax.ph/car-insurance/guidehttps://www.moneymax.ph/car-insurance/how-much

Despite the absence of risk-based discounts, you can still save on your premiums. How may you ask? Well, when it comes to car insurance, it pays to be unfaithful. Do not be wedded to the insurance that you got when you bought your car. Compare different policies using MoneyMax.ph to find out how much you could save by replacing your insurance provider when your current policy expires.

Munmun Nath is managing director of MoneyMax.ph, the Philippines’ leading comparison website for insurance, credit cards, and loans. We want to help you save money through free and fair financial information, so please Tweet us: @MoneyMaxPH, Like us on Facebook: MoneyMax.ph, and email your comments to Munmun.nath@moneymax.ph. For more information, visit our website: www.MoneyMax.ph