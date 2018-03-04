Men to wear high heels to honor women

BAGUIO CITY: Several men in uniform are expected to wear high heels or any women’s footwear during the launch of the city’s 2018 Kababaihan Festival in celebration of National Women’s Month this Monday during the flag-raising ceremony at City hall.

City social welfare and development officer Betty Fangasan said she requested the Baguio City Police Office, City Jail and Fire Department to have at least five of their male personnel wear high heels or any women’s shoes during the kick-off activity. Other men can follow suit if they want to.

She explained that this symbolic act will allow men to “walk in the shoes or steps of women” and give them an idea of how it is to be a woman in the work environment and society as a whole.

Meanwhile, a list of the month-long activities will be unfurled with the theme, “We Make Change Work for Women,” including a Women’s Day Program on March 8 at the PFVR Gym that will be highlighted by the awarding of this year’s Outstanding Women Leaders; a grand parade ending at the Melvin Jones Grandstand for “Sharing our Love” and a dinner in honor of the awardees.