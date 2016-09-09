Ménage à trois at Jasmine, New World Makati

We had a truly interesting wine experience the other night at the Jasmine of the New World Makati Hotel. Edna Diaz, President of Best World Beverage Brands, invited us to introduce and sample different kinds of wines.

Menage A Trois is a brand owned by Trinchero Family Estates from St. Helena in California. The family bought the brand in 2004 at a time when the old owners would only produce 25,000 cases. The new owners were able to grow over 2 million cases in just a little as 10 years.

Their Menage A Trois Red (which is a blend of Zinfandel, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon) is now the largest red wine sold in the US.

Why it is called Menage A Trois? The company believes that when it comes to wine, the more the merrier. Their winemakers play “matchmakers,” bringing together ripe, luscious flavors, alluring aromas, and sensual textures to create a collection of fun, playful, and flirtatious wines.

That night we were able to taste five of the Menage A Trois wines which included Sauvignon Blanc, White (which is a brand of a Chardonnay, Muscat and Chenin Blanc), Moscato, Red Zifandel and the Red blend.

Also featured was the latest wine from Trinchero Family which is the Joel Gott Washington Red. It is a blend of Merlot, Cabernet and a very small amount of Malbec from Columbia Valley.

Unlike traditional wine dinners where the host pre-selects the wines to go with each course, we did our own pairing. The Menage a Trois white and sauvignon blanc were poured when they served the braised seafood soup, fried U.S. scallops, pan fried prawn and steamed garoupa fillet. We experimented and chose the best pairing that suited our palate.

The Menage Red blend, Red Zifandel and Joel Gott Washington blend were poured when they served the suckling pig and barbecued meat, roasted US duck, dice US beef tenderloin and fried rice with diced chicken and Chinese sausage.

Our dessert was paired with the Menage Moscata. Before dinner, Edna gave us witty toast saying something that goes like this, “Drink today and drown all sorrow, you may perhaps not be here tomorrow. Best while you have it, use your breath there is no drinking after death”.

To Edna, looking forward to more exciting dinner. Cheers!