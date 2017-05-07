Menk retires after 16 seasons

Power forward Eric “Major Pain” Menk finally retired after 16 seasons in the Philippine Basketball Association on Sunday during the halftime break of the Alaska-Ginebra game at the Araneta Coliseum.

The 2005 Most Valuable Player winner, Menk, who played for the defunct Tanduay team, Ginebra, GlobalPort and Alaska in the PBA, was given recognition by the league for his major contribution in the league since his rookie year in 1999.

Menk is a four-time titlist and 10-time All-Star champion.