Menlo Capital exempted from tender offer rule

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has exempted privately-held investment firm Menlo Capital Corp. (MCC) from the mandatory tender offer rule covering the 4.4 billion shares issued by power company MRC Allied, Inc.

MRC Allied told the bourse on Monday that it received a copy of a January 12 letter from the SEC informing Menlo Capital that its request for exemptive relief from the application of the mandatory offer rule had been approved.

According to the letter, the SEC approved the request during its en banc meeting on January 9 after it found the request “to be consistent with public interest and protection of investors.”

In a letter to the SEC on August 2, 2017, Menlo sought exemption from the mandatory offer rule for the 4.4 billion common shares issued by MRC Allied to MCC pursuant to the Deed of Assignment with Share Subscription and Conversion of Debt-to-Equity entered into by both companies on July 19, 2013.

Under Rule 19.1.2C of the Amended Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Securities Regulation Code (SRC), in relation to Section 72.1 of the SRC, the acquirer should hold a tender offer if any acquisition of even less than 35 percent would result in ownership of more than 51 percent of the total outstanding equity securities of a publicly listed firm.

“[T]he acquirer shall be required to make a tender offer under this Rule for all the outstanding equity securities to all remaining stockholders of the said company at a price supported by a fairness opinion provided by an independent financial advisor or equivalent third party,” the rule states.

Menlo Capital, formerly Pacific Asia Capital Corp., is owned by the Bitanga and Osmeña families. Business tycoon Lucio Tan Jr. holds a minority stake in the firm.

MRC Allied, which is 51.9-percent owned by Menlo Capital, is a property development firm that entered the energy sector in 2017 through various renewable energy (RE) initiatives.

MRC Allied said in December last year that it would need to raise at least P800 billion to achieve its targeted RE capacity of 10,000 megawatts In 10 years.