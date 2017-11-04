Mentorship program set for entrepreneurs

Southeast Asian business leaders will be launching a mentorship program for entrepreneurs in the region during an upcoming summit to be hosted by the Philippines.

“Mentorship is very important. The whole idea is continuing what we have been doing in the Philippines and transforming it to an ASEAN level,” said Joey Concepcion, chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Business Advisory Council.

The ASEAN Mentorship for Entrepreneurship Network (AMEN), which will be launched on November 12 during the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS), aims to scale up micro and small enterprises in the region.

Mentors will be sourced from entrepreneurs, business practitioners and academicians.

“Each country will bring mentors,” Concepcion said, adding “we will learn from each other.”

The Philippines will provide 53 mentors, he said, while Cambodia has committed to bring 10 and Indonesia will add another 23 mentors.

Concepcion said the Philippines was already applying mentorship via the Trade department and other government agencies.

The Trade department’s Mentor ME (Micro Entrepreneur) Program is a a free business seminar for existing and budding entrepreneurs. The project was jointly developed with the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship.

Concepcion also said that the ABIS was expected to draw more than 1,700 guests including Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“ABIS is the biggest and most prestigious business event in ASEAN. We would like to invite everyone, most especially the MSME’s, to attend and take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to gain valuable insights from industry leaders that will help their respective businesses grow and be competitive in today’s ever-changing landscape,” he said.