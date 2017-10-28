Meralco 9-mth net income up 3% at P15.4B

POWER distribution utility Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) reported a consolidated core net income of P15.4 billion before exceptional items for the first nine months of the year, up 3 percent from the P15 billion recorded in 2016.

Advertisements

Consolidated net income for the nine-month period was P15.9 billion, up 2 percent from P15.7 billion a year ago.

Sales volume increased 4 percent to 31,401 gigawatt hours (GWh) despite a high base in the previous year.

Meralco said sales volumes were higher across all customer classes, with residential energy sales up 4 percent, while commercial and industrial rose 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.

Energy sales added 4.3 percent to 31,401 GWh while customer count increased 4.6 percent to 6.25 million.

“For the first nine months of 2017, we continue to see favorable results in terms of our sales operations and financial results,” Meralco President Oscar Reyes said in a press briefing.

Consolidated core earnings before tax, income, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) hit P26.3 billion, equivalent to a core EBITDA margin of 13 percent on consolidated electricity revenues.

Consolidated electricity revenues climbed 10 percent to P208.8 billion in the first nine months from P189.1 billion last year. But consolidated non-electricity revenues dropped 8 percent to P5.5 billion from P6 billion.

Consolidated distribution revenues amounted to P44.7 billion, 4 percent higher than the previous year.

Meralco said core earnings per share for the first nine months stood at P13.64 while reported earnings per share amounted to P14.13.

Financing expenses surged 17 percent to P1.1 billion due to the prepayment of the floating interest rate-note from a local bank. “These were offset by interest income of P1.6 billion during” the period, it added.

Consolidated capital expenditures (capex) for the period amounted to P8.1 billion. Meanwhile, cash flows from operations stood at P26.4 billion, 1 percent higher than last year, net of the Energy Regulatory Commission-ordered refund within a three-month period of P6.9 billion of pass-through over-recoveries between 2014 and 2016.

“We are now back on track to serving the growing number of contestable customers with our highly competitive product, service, and price offerings,” Meralco Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said.

Both Pangilinan and Reyes expect consolidated core net income for 2017 to show a “slight improvement” without giving any figures.

Meralco is the country’s largest power distribution utility and its units are engaged in engineering and consulting, construction, bills payments, and other electricity-related services.

Shares of Meralco gained P4.60 or 1.61 percent to close at P290 on Friday.