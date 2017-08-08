Meralco announces rate increase in August

THE Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has announced a rate increase of P0.1338 per kilowatt hour (kWh) for August.

In a statement on Tuesday, Meralco attributed this to a higher generation charge from month on month or from P3.9385/kWh in July to P3.9763/kWh in August.

It also reflects the refund of over-recovery on pass-through charges between January 2014 and December 2016, amounting to about P6.9 billion.

For example, for those who consume 200kWh a month, the August rate will translate to a P26 increase; for 300kWh, P39; for 400kWh, 52; and for 500kWh, P65.

JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE