Meralco announces rate increase in October

    THE Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) announced a P0.0345 per kilowatt hour (kWh) increase, which will be reflected in the billing this October, the power company said in a statement on Monday.

    Meralco said the rate adjustment was due to the P0.1777 per kWh increase in the generation charge.

    This means that a typical household that will consume 200kWh, will see a P6.91 increase on their October bill; for those who will consume 300kWh, P10.35; 400kWh, P13.80; and 500kWh, P17.25.

    The latest price change comes after Meralco raised September rates by P0.8642 per kWh. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE

