Meralco to apply P1.08/kWh rate hike in 2 parts

MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) announced on Friday it would implement in two parts the imminent P1.08 per kilowatt hour (kWh) increase in electricity rates.

Meralco said it would apply the P0.75 per kWh increase in the February bill and the remaining P0.33 per kWh in the March bill, bringing the February rate to P9.47 per kWh from P8.72 per kWh in January.

Typical households that consume 200kWh will see an increase of P150 in the February bill. For those who consume 300kWh, they will see an increase of P225; for those who consume 400kWh, an increase of P400; and for those who consume 500kWh, an increase of P375.

The generation charge for February climbed by P0.8469 per kWh, which was attributed to higher charges from plants under power supply agreements (PSA) and independent power producers (IPP).

Meralco said it would reflect an adjustment of P0.5780 per kWh for February, or from a generation charge of P4.0768 per kWh in January to P4.6548 per kWh this month.

“[T]he full increase was not implemented to cushion the impact of higher electricity rates on consumers, cognizant of the fact that there were recent price increases on fuel and other basic commodities,” it added. JORDEENE B. LAGARE