Meralco Bolts score resounding win vs Aces

Meralco, reinforced by veteran Ranidel De Ocampo, scored a convincing 106-78 win over Alaska on Friday, moving closer to clinching a quarterfinals twice-to-beat bonus in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Bolts exploded with a 30-13 run in the second quarter behind Mike Tolomia’s 11 points. Meralco was never threatened after erecting a 58-32 cushion en route to sealing their seventh win in nine games.

“Speaking about the game itself, it’s a good all around effort for the entire team. Mike Tolomia was really great in the first half as he hit five-of-five shots beyond the three-point zone. AD (Allen Durham) was also steady. We started to blend well together,” said Meralco coach Norman Black.

Import Allen Durham contributed 26 points, 18 rebounds and six assists. Tolomia notched 24 points on 6-of-6 shooting beyond the three-point zone while Baser Amer added 17 points. The Bolts have two games left to play in the elimination round.

De Ocampo debuted with 10 points for Meralco while Chris Newsome and Cliff Hodge had 10 points and eight points, respectively.

“It is an interesting week teaching Ranidel (De Ocampo) the new system. He brings a lot of talent and we are so happy to have him on the team right now,” he added.

Import LaDontae Henton led Alaska with 23 points and 10 rebounds, but his effort was not enough to lift his team to a win. With the loss, Alaska’s win-loss record t dropped to 3-7 jeopardizing its quarterfinals bid.

Scores:

MERALCO 106 – Durham 26, Tolomia 24, Amer 17, Newsome 10, De Ocampo 10, Hodge 8, Lanete 5, Nabong 3, Caram 2, Atkins 0, Yeo 0, Sedurifa 0, Hugnatan 0, Faundo 0.

ALASKA 78 – Henton 23, Casio 18, Manuel 10, Abueva 8, Racal 8, Enciso 3, Banchero 3, Exciminiano 2, Pascual 2, Mendoza 1, Thoss 0, Baclao 0, Galliguez 0.

Quarters: 28-22, 58-35, 78-59, 106-78.