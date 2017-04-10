Meralco cuts power in parts of QC, Cainta

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will cut off power in some parts of Quezon City and Cainta, Rizal on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for maintenance operations.

According to an advisory from the power firm on Sunday, there will be power interruptions in Barangay Baesa, Quezon City and Midland Steel located in St. Anthony Subdivision, Rizal.

In Quezon City, the areas that will have brownouts include Barangays Baesa, Sangandaan and Bahay Toro, including the portion of St. Mary Street from St. Benedict to St. Vincent, Sacred Heart and St. Michael Street in Paradise Village, Barangay Sangandaan from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

There will be power outages from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Barangays Baesa, Sangandaan, Jersey and Sta. Gertrudes Streets in Barangay Bahay Toro, including the following streets: Dividends, Real Estate, Retirement, Salary, Benefits, Loans.

Hereford Street to Dexter Street, meanwhile, will also have a power interruption from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

In Cainta, Midland Steel located in St. Anthony Subdivision will have no power from 11 p.m. to 11:59 p.m and 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines forecasts that the Luzon grid will have a power supply of 8,531 megawatts on Monday, while demand will be for 7,256 megawatts.

PNA