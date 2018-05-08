Meralco cuts power rates by P0.50/kW in May

CUSTOMERS of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will pay lower electricity rates this month after the power distribution utility announced a P0.5436 per kilowatt per hour (kWh) reduction in May.

The adjustment brings the overall power rates to P10.0041 per kWh from P10.5477 per kWh in April.

In a statement, Meralco primarily attributed the lower rates to the P0.4212 per kWh reduction in the generation charge.

Typical households that consume 200 kWh will see a decrease of P108.72 in their May bill. For those who consume 300 kWh, they will see a decrease of P163.08; for those who consume 400 kWh, a decline of P217.44; and for those who consume 500 kWh, a decline of P271.80. JORDEENE B. LAGARE