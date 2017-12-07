Meralco cuts power rates in December

MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) announced a rate reduction of P0.3785 per kilowatt hour (kWh), bringing the December rate to P9.2487 per kWh.

In a statement, Meralco said on Thursday that the lower rate was mainly due to a P0.3035 per kWh reduction in the generation charge.

This means that typical households that consume 200 kWh will see a P75.70 decrease in their December bill; for those who consume 300 kWh, a decrease of P113.55; for those who consume 400 kWh, a reduction of P151.40; and for those who consume 500 kWh, a reduction of P189.25. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE



