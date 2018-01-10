Meralco cuts power rates in January

LISTED power distribution utility Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) announced on Wednesday it would slash its rates this month by P0.5260 per kilowatt hour (kWh), the second straight month of decline in power rates.

The reduction will mean electricity rates in January will fall to P8.7227 per kWh from P9.2487 per kWh in December 2017.

In a statement, Meralco attributed the lower power rates this month to a P0.5277 per kWh reduction in the generation charge.

Typical households that consume 200 kWh will see a decrease of P105.20 in their January bill. For those who consume 300 kWh, they will see a decrease of P157.80; for those who consume 400 kWh, a reduction of P210.40; and for those who consume 500 kWh, a reduction of P263. JORDEENE B. LAGARE