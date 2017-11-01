Meralco edges out Marikina, keeps PFL lead

FC Meralco Manila prevailed over JPV Marikina, 1-0, to keep the lead in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Tuesday evening at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Substitute Ali Mahmoud made a miscue for Marikina after scoring on their own goal in the 55th minute and handed the victory over the Sparks.

Ali, who subbed for Alexandro Elnar, knocked the ball off from the cross of Tahj Minniecon that was intended for Connor Tagcani and miscalculated, leading to the lone goal of the match.

“At the end of the day, one goal is enough to win a match,” said Meralco head coach Aris Caslib during the post-match conference.

With the win, the Sparks remained on top of the standings with 54 points in 16-6-3 win-draw-loss record. They are assured of the first or second spot in the playoff series.

Caslib said they need to involve more players on their offensive schemes in the coming games.

“Our lack of scoring during the previous games will not be a problem as far as transitions and set plays are concern. I know we can deliver on those. We are also trying to involve more players in attack which we are doing right now,” added Caslib.

With the loss, JPV Marikina is now on the brink of elimination after suffering its 12th defeat with 28 points built on eight wins and four draws.

The Sparks had chances to draw the first blood but attempts of team captain Simon Greatwich, Daniel Gadia and Minniecon early failed to find the back of the net in the first half.

“We are creating chances but our problem is being confident in front of goal and putting the chances away,” said Minniecon.

“It was a tough match but the key point here was we get to see our position going into the semifinals,” added Caslib.

Meralco won their first two encounters against JPV but the latter forced a 1-1 draw in their third encounter last August 23.