Meralco exec criticizes inaction on PSAs

REGULATORY inaction on Manila Electric Company’s (Meralco) seven power supply agreements (PSAs) with its affiliates will cause electricity rates to spike, a top company official said.

“I think the example of RP Energy shows the sort of additional penalty of prejudice of these delays, and the passage of time results in significant increase in project cost item because of depreciation, weakening of the peso or the increase in material costs,” Meralco President Oscar Reyes said during the distribution utility’s quarterly earnings briefing.

“Adding to that, it gives [the]EPC [engineering, procurement and construction] contractor at the end of the validity period the opportunity to review their pricing and to ask for a higher price,” he added.

Last month, RP Energy sent a letter of contract termination to its EPC contractors Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., and Azul Torre Construction, Inc. for the first phase of its 300-megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant in Subic, Zambales.

“The validity of the EPC price expired at the end of December 2017 because RP Energy was not able to issue a Notice-To-Proceed to Doosan without the PSA approval from the ERC [Energy Regulatory Commission],” RP Energy said in an earlier statement.

RP Energy, currently in discussions with Doosan on a new EPC arrangement, is a joint venture among Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), Aboitiz Power Corp.’s Therma Power, Inc. and Taiwan Cogeneration International Corp.

Meralco PowerGen Corp. President Rogelio Singson said the parties are studying the new EPC price proposal but noted the contract price is “much higher than the extended contract.”

Meralco cannot map out its next steps until the Supreme Court (SC) has issued its verdict on their PSAs, Meralco Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said.

“We can’t move until after the Supreme Court has decided on that particular question,” Pangilinan said. “It will turn their decisions whether… we won’t need the CSP [competitive selection process]or we need the CSP.”

He said the issue at hand is whether the extended time window created by the ERC “which we put in our PSAs is valid or not.”

On the view that Meralco’s PSAs should be subjected to a competitive bidding, Singson said it would be unjust for those power deals that have already undergone the process.

“We’re hoping the implementing rules which are being discussed right now for CSP, for Swiss challenge, when adopted by the ERC with DoE [Department of Energy], will be used prospectively,” he added.

Last month, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said he would prefer subjecting Meralco’s PSAs with its sister companies to a Swiss challenge.

“[F]rom my point of view… [it would be best]to subject [the PSAs]to a Swiss challenge if they’re confident of the cost,” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi told reporters in a briefing.

“This is to clear any misunderstanding. I’m not against Meralco. It’s just a good process for procuring power supply and I’m looking at affordability, I’m looking at the tariff,” he added. “I’m the one to make sure that it is affordable and fair to everybody.”

Meralco has yet to secure regulatory approval for its PSAs with RP Energy, Atimonan One Energy, Inc., St. Raphael Power Generation Corp., Central Luzon Premiere Power Corp., Mariveles Power Generation Corp., Panay Energy Development Corp. and Global Luzon Energy Development Corp.

ERC Commissioner Alfredo Non, the officer-in-charge at that time, said last November the commission was carefully scrutinizing each of the cost component of Meralco’s PSA requests.