Meralco faces Younghusbands today

FC Meralco Manila goes up against its former stars Phil and James Younghusband for the first time when it tackles Davao Aguilas FC in the Philippines Football League (PFL) today at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The Sparks meet the Younghusband brothers, who figured in a blockbuster deal during the transfer window, in their final elimination round encounter with the Aguilas at 7 p.m.

Meralco Manila seeks to hike its 41 points on a 12-5-2 win-draw-loss record and extend its lead atop the table.

Davao Aguilas, currently No. 7 with seven points garnered from draws, are aching to notch their breakthrough win.

Both clubs are coming off stalemates, with the capital powerhouse settling for a goalless draw with Global Cebu FC and the Mindanao-based squad forcing a 1-1 standoff against Ceres Negros FC.

The match also pits former national team coaches Aris Caslib (Manila) and recently tapped Marlon Maro (Davao), who replaced Gary Phillips who made his debut for the Aguilas last Wednesday.

Caslib and Maro remain the only Filipino mentors with AFC “A” coaching badges, the highest coaching accreditation issued by the continental organizing body.

Meanwhile, Kaya FC-Makati takes on Stallion Laguna FC at 4 p.m. at the University of Makati Football Stadium.

Kaya Makati guns for an 11th win to improve its 35 points and strengthen its grip of the No. 2 spot.

But the streaking Stallion Laguna, which is on No. 6 with 26 points, is determined to secure a top four seat and keep its playoff chances alive.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA