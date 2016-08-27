Meralco gets digital, unveils smart grid

THE Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is implementing its Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS), a key building block in distribution utility toward a smarter and more automated grid.

Technology has always been the enabler of change. What is new is the tremendous pace of technology evolution, Meralco President and CEO Oscar S. Reyes said during the 2nd Meralco Technology and Innovation Summit (MTECH) at the Meralco headquarters in Pasig City on Friday.

ADMS will allow the company to minimize the impact of outages by re-routing power.

“A few weeks ago, we had the opportunity to demonstrate our Advanced Metering Infrastructure or AMI, to our regulators. We were encouraged by their positive feedback and the mutual desire to implement new technologies that will help us to serve our customers better. We shared the common goal of giving customers more information and more control over their energy usage,” Reyes said.

“Our Smart Grid journey will not be easy. It will require a new technology infrastructure to be built and millions of devices to be installed in the field. At the same time, we must meet the challenges of providing safe, reliable, and the lowest possible cost power and new services to our ever-growing customer base which now counts nearly 6 million customer accounts,” he added.

Meralco must work closely with regulators and policy makers, technology partners and industry stakeholders, to upgrade its network and ensure the company’s ability to meet future demand and support the Philippines’ economic growth.

“The evolution of our Smart Grid is a necessity to maintain a highly reliable network and respond to the coming challenges that distributed generation such as wind, solar or battery storage will have on our grid operations,” Reyes said.

Meralco Chief Technology Advisor Gavin D. Barfield introduced the company’s digital transformation.

“We are disrupting ourselves, pushing the boundaries of technology and evolving into a new Meralco, equipped to take on the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities of the digital age.

“Our digital transformation cuts across all aspects of our business. It will ensure we are able to support new technology like solar, wind, and battery, as well as IT development such as cloud, big data, mobility and social media. It will ensure we utilize modern technologies to build an electricity grid fit for the future,” Barfield said.

Meralco SVP and Head of Customer Retail Services and Corporate Communications Alfredo S. Panlilio explained that disruptive technologies are fundamentally changing the way Meralco interacts with customers.

“We will ensure that we are able to meet our changing customer needs by opening new digital channels, providing more information and insights and offering more innovative products and services.”