Meralco to hike rates by P1.08/kWh in Feb

AFTER two consecutive months of declines, electricity rates will go up by P1.08 per kilowatt hour (kWh) this February to account for higher generation charges, listed power distribution utility Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said.

But Meralco stressed on Thursday the power rate hike “will not be implemented in full, in the interest of consumer welfare.”

The power firm is advising the public to wait for its official announcement on the final rate adjustment for February, and how the remainder of the increase will be implemented.

Meralco attributed the rate increase for this month to the normalization of power rates from suppliers from last December to January, the depreciation of the Philippine peso, and the imposition of the value-added tax (VAT) on the transmission charge due to the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law.

Typical households that consume 200kWh will see an increase of P216 in the February bill. For those who consume 300kWh, they will see an increase of P323; for those who consume 400kWh, an increase of P431; and for those who consume 500kWh, an increase of P539.

Meralco said the generation charge for February increased by P0.85 per kWh.

In January, Meralco reduced its power rates by P0.5260 per kWh to P8.7227 per kWh. JORDEENE LAGARE