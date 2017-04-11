Meralco hikes rates in April

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will increase its rate in April by 23 centavos per kilowatthour (kWh) because of rising generation charges.

The rate adjustment will mean an additional charge of P46 for a typical residential household consuming 200

kWh, P69 for 300 kWh, P92 for 400 kWh, and P115 for 500 kWh.

The increase will bring the overall power rate to P9.89 per kWh compared with last month’s P9.67 per kWh.

In light of the higher rates this month, Meralco urged its customers to continue practicing energy efficiency measures to help manage their electricity consumption.

“These include everyday household tips that may help save energy. Simple tips such as unplugging appliances when not in use to avoid ‘phantom load.’ Using a power board or strip which can supply power to several appliances at once and allows a user to conveniently turn them off simultaneously using just one switch, and maximizing natural light during daytime and keeping appliances well maintained to ensure optimal performance,” the company said.