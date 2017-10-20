Meralco ‘hopeful’ on power deals’ resolution

LISTED Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is optimistic that its pending power supply agreements (PSAs) with several entities would be acted upon by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) soon.

Meralco President Oscar Reyes told reporters in a chance interview they are “really very hopeful” as all their applications filed as early as April 2016 have been heard.

“All the necessary processes have been completed. They’ve been submitted for decision,” Reyes said. “[I]t would really help the project, consumers, and the industry to have those acted upon as soon as possible,” he added.

Reyes said Meralco is seeking a final approval, not a provisional authority (PA), for one of their PSAs because the banks which have signified their support for the project are requiring a final approval from the ERC.

His comments come after ERC Commissioner Josefina Patricia Magpale-Asirit said in a chance interview on Monday that the Commission hopes to rule on the undecided agreements entered into by Meralco within the year.

“Hopefully, barring any other complications, we should be able to consider a lot of the issues that have been put forth on the [PSAs] that are before us,” Magpale-Asirit said.

Although the Commission had vowed in July to act on the PSAs within three months, the ERC official said there were delays due to “certain intervening events.”

The regulatory body is yet to issue its final verdict on Meralco’s PSAs with Redondo Peninsula Energy Inc., Atimonan One Energy Inc., St Raphael Power Generation Corp., Central Luzon Premiere Power Corp., Mariveles Power Generation Corp., and Global Luzon Energy Development Corp.

The accord with Panay Energy Development Corp. was approved in principle as the ERC said this would be more beneficial to the general public.

Shares of Meralco traded flat on Thursday at P287.80.