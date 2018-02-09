Meralco to implement rate hike in 2 tranches

Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) announced on Friday it would implement in two tranches the imminent P1.08 per kilowatt hour (kWh) hike in electricity rates.

Meralco said it would apply the P0.75 per kWh increase in the February bill and the remaining P0.33 per kWh in the March bill, bringing the February rate to P9.47 per kWh from P8.72 per kWh in January.

Typical households that consume 200kWh will see an increase of P150 in the February bill.

For those who consume 300kWh, they will see an increase of P225; for those who consume 400kWh, an increase of P400; and for those who consume 500kWh, an increase of P375.

The generation charge for February climbed by P0.8469 per kWh, which was attributed to higher charges from plants under Power Supply Agreements (PSAs) and Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Meralco said it will reflect an adjustment of P0.5780 per kWh for February, or from a generation charge of P4.0768 per kWh in January to P4.6548 per kWh this month.

The difference should reflect in the March bill.

The PSA charges rose by P1.7607 per kWh as a result of the return to normal levels of capacity fees, specifically of Pagbilao and Ilijan power plants.

Last month, such charges dropped because of early competition of annual capacity fee payments for the previous year.

IPP charges also climbed by P0.3430 per kWh as the Philippine peso depreciated against the US dollar, Malampaya gas prices increased after the quarterly pricing and the average plant dispatch lowered.

But charges from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) slightly decreased by P0.0041 per kWh on lower power demand in the Luzon grid.

Also, transmission charge to residential customers decreased by P0.0372 per kWh.

But taxes and other charges tumbled by P0.2092 per kWh this month.

Distribution, supply and metering charges, meanwhile, have remained unchanged for 31 months, after these registered reductions in July 2015.

The share of IPPs, PSAs and WESM to Meralco’s total energy requirement touched 40.7 percent, 40.6 percent and 18.7 percent, respectively.