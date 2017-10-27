Meralco, Kaya clash for top spot

FC Meralco Manila and Kaya-FC Makati battle today for the top spot of the Metro Manila Derby’s final edition of the inaugural season of the Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The leading Sparks and the second-running Lions tangle in their last preliminary round match at 7 p.m.

Meralco Manila is currently sitting atop the table with 48 points on a 14-6-3 win-draw-loss record, good to secure spot in the Finals Series.

Following a forfeiture that resulted in an easy 3-0 victory over Ilocos United FC, the capital club grabbed a semifinals berth without breaking a sweat.

The Manileños, however, have to shrug off rust, as their last on-field action was a goalless draw against Stallion Laguna FC two weeks ago.

Kaya Makati, on the other hand, is just a point behind at 47 points on a 14-5-7 card and a win for the Lions will propel them to the pole position.

Noel Marcaida and his men also look to get even with Aris Caslib’s team.

Behind substitute Eric Giganto’s match-winner, Kaya pulled off a 2-1 win against Meralco in their last meeting but the latter won their first two encounters.

The Makati booters are also bound to the playoffs after back-to-back 2-0 wins at the expense of Global Cebu FC and Davao Aguilas FC.

Meanwhile, Ceres Negros FC seeks to bounce back from a loss when it hosts JPV Marikina FC at 4 p.m. at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

The Yellow Busmen tries to rebound from a 0-2 defeat to Stallion Laguna as they aim to inch closer anew to a semifinals berth.

But the Negrenses are set to have their hands full against the Voltes, who are out to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Ceres Negros and JPV Marikina wound up in a 2-2 standoff in the previous tussle.