Meralco, Kaya collision looms

Top teams FC Meralco Manila and Kaya FC-Makati meet head-on in the third Metro Manila derby of the Philippines Football League (PFL) today at the University of Makati Football Stadium.

The league-leading Sparks battle the second-running Lions for the third time in the inaugural season at 4 p.m.

Meralco Manila, now atop the eight-team table, is eyeing to improve its 44 points built on a 13-5-2 win-draw-loss record.

The squad of veteran coach Aris Caslib also aims to extend its seven-game unbeaten run, which started with a 2-1 decision over the Makati-based booters last August 5 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

But Kaya Makati is eager to avenge its two setbacks against the capital club—the first one a 0-2 defeat on its home pitch.

Head mentor Noel Marcaida and his men also seek to inch closer to the pole position as they try to hike their 38 points on an 11-5-6 card.

Both clubs are coming off victories last week with Meralco notching a 2-0 win against Davao Aguilas FC and Kaya cruising to a 4-0 romp over Stallion Laguna FC.

Meanwhile, Stallion Laguna looks to bounce back after its four-game winning roll was snapped when it returns home to the Biñan Football Stadium with a 4 p.m. encounter against the listless Davao Aguilas.

In the lone evening fixture, Ceres Negros FC hosts Ilocos United FC at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City at 7 p.m.

The Yellow Busmen look to overtake their Visayan rival Global Cebu FC on No. 3 but the newcomers from the North are marching into the match off a morale-boosting 2-1 breakthrough victory against JPV Marikina FC.