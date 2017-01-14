Meralco launches solar power unit

Partners with Robinsons Mall

MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco), the country’s largest power distributor, launched its renewable subsidiary Spectrum on Friday and unveiled its first solar rooftop project in partnership with Robinsons Mall.

Meralco unveiled a solar gallery, showcasing the end-to-end process of generating power via solar technology and highlighting the benefits of solar adoption in homes and businesses.

The launch of Spectrum signals Meralco’s foray into renewable energy and other technologies as part of its commitment to sustainability. This is also the latest development in the company’s diversification of its distribution business.

“Solar rooftops will disrupt Meralco distribution business but we want to remain relevant to our customers so as Meralco, we tried to offer solutions to our customers, in this case RLC [Robinsons Land Corp.] is the forefront of renewables and we would like to partner in a big way with RLC,” Meralco Senior Vice-President and head of Customer Retail Services and Corporate Communications Alfredo S. Panlilio told The Manila Times in an interview on the sidelines of the launch.

“The objective is to really take a look at how Meralco can play a key role in the future of renewable energy. We are learning fast and this is something new to Meralco and we are hoping to accelerate the learning curve as we get more engagements,” Panlilio said.

Retail giant and mall operator Robinsons Malls partnered with Spectrum for its solar photovoltaic (PV) system in Robinsons Novaliches, which has a contracted capacity of 1.87 megawatts (MW).

Robinsons Novaliches is the 10th solar rooftop project of Robinsons and the first project with Spectrum. Other Robinsons malls with solar rooftops are in Palawan, Iloilo, Dumaguete, Roxas, Antique, Starmills Pampanga, Angeles, Bacolod, and Tacloban with a total capacity of 8.6 MW.

“The Meralco brand of expertise in energy puts Spectrum in a unique industry position, as we move towards our mission to be a one-stop shop for renewable energy solutions,” Spectrum President Jose Rainier A. Reyes said.

“Spectrum aims to provide tailor-fit solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers through our in-depth understanding of energy consumption behaviors, and our strategic partnerships with world-class technology partners,” he added.

Meanwhile, RLC President Frederick D. Go said Robinsons fully supports solar adoption as part of its thrust towards innovation. “We are very interested in exploring new technology and are glad that by doing this, we are also able to promote sustainability and some responsibility,” Go said.