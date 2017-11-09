Meralco November rates up

THE Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) announced on Thursday an increase of P0.3436 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in its electricity rates, which will reflect in the November billing statement.

Meralco said in a statement this will bring the overall rate to P9.6272 per kWh from P9.2836 per kWh in October.

It attributed the latest rate adjustment to a P0.1925 per kWh increase in the generation charge.

For households that consume 200 kWh a month, they will see a P68.72 increase in their monthly bill; for 300 kWh, P103.08; 400 kWh, P137.44; and 500 kWh, P171.80.

The power firm also raised rates by P0.0345 per kWh last month.