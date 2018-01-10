Meralco planned wind projects to cost $800M

MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco), the largest power distribution utility in the Philippines, expects to spend about $800 million to develop two wind projects with a total capacity of 300 megawatts (MW).

Developing the wind projects would be tantamount to an investment of “$800 million, plus or minus,” Meralco President Oscar Reyes told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’re focusing first on the power supply agreements (PSAs). I think the question of investment still has to be discussed as to what they really require. We’d like to be an enabler,” he added.

In December, Meralco PowerGen Corp. told reporters the company was looking to develop wind projects with a total capacity of 300MW to generate electricity that would be competitive in price to that of coal-fired power.

Locations being eyed are Ilocos Norte, which has the most number of wind farm developments, and a province near Metro Manila that is within the Meralco franchise area.

“We’ve been looking at a number of projects but, finding projects that can meet or get close to the cost of coal is difficult,” Meralco PowerGen Executive Vice President and General Manager Dan Neil earlier said.

Neil said they were asked to search for and develop wind projects “for a number of years,” both new projects and existing ones.

“When the coal tax kicks in, that will even be more competitive,” Meralco PowerGen President Rogelio Singson said earlier.

Meralco PowerGen is a wholly-owned power generation subsidiary of Meralco.

Last year, Meralco and Irish state-owned energy consulting firm ESB International (ESBI) struck a 10-year partnership deal for the operation and maintenance of the 2 x 600-MW coal-fired power plant of Atimonan One Energy, Inc. (A1E).

Meralco holds the largest market capitalization among listed utility and power sector companies in the country. Its units are engaged in engineering and consulting, construction, bills payments, and other electricity-related services.