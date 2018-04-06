Meralco power rates up by P0.22/kWh in April

POWER rates will rise for the third straight time this year as Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) announced on Friday an increase of P0.2250 per kilowatt hour (kWh) this April.

The adjustment will mean electricity rates in April will go up to P10.55 per kWh from P10.32 per kWh in March.

In a statement, Meralco attributed the higher power rates this month to the P0.1773 per kWh increase in the generation charge.

Typical households that consume 200 kWh will see an increase of P45 in their April bill. For those who consume 300 kWh, they will see an increase of P67.50; for those who consume 400 kWh, an increase of P90; and for those who consume 500 kWh, an increase of P112.50.

Last month, Meralco announced a rate hike of P0.97 per kWh but said it would implement an increase of only P0.85 per kWh “to cushion the impact of the higher electricity rates on consumers.” JORDEENE B. LAGARE