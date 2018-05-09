Meralco rates down by P0.50/kWh in May

CUSTOMERS of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will pay lower electricity rates this month, with the power distribution utility announcing a P0.5436 per kilowatt hour (kWh) reduction in May.

The adjustment brings the overall power rates to P10.0041 per kWh from P10.5477 per kWh in April.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Meralco primarily attributed the lower rates to the P0.4212 per kWh reduction in the generation charge.

Typical households that consume 200 kWh will see a decrease of P108.72 in their May bill. Those who consume 300 kWh will see a decrease of P163.08; those who consume 400 kWh, a decline of P217.44; and those who consume 500 kWh, a decline of P271.80.

The generation charge for May will decrease to P5.0523 per kWh from P5.4735 per kWh in the previous month.

Charges from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) dropped by P1.0139 per kWh despite higher demand for electricity in Luzon because of several power plants that went on scheduled maintenance shutdown going back online.

Also, the cost of power from independent power producers (IPPs) dropped by P0.5920 per kWh as a result of Quezon Power’s resumption of normal operations after completion of scheduled maintenance work.

“The improvement in average plant dispatch more than offset the upward adjustment due to higher Malampaya natural gas prices resulting from the quarterly repricing that reflect recent movement of crude oil prices in the world market,” Meralco said.

But purchases from power supply agreements (PSAs) rose by P0.2096 per kWh because of scheduled maintenance outage of Pagbilao Unit 1 and Ilijan Unit 1, as well as the quarterly repricing of Malampaya natural gas.

Transmission charge to residential customers went down by P0.0096 per kWh.

Meralco noted that taxes and other charges also fell by P0.1128 per kWh in the May billing cycle on lower generation and transmission rates.

Distribution, supply and metering charges, meanwhile, have remained unchanged for 34 months, after these registered reductions in July 2015.

Shares of IPPs, PSAs, and WESM to Meralco’s total energy requirement reached 45 percent, 33 percent and 22 percent, respectively.