Meralco risks unblemished slate vs JPV Marikina

eralco Manila puts its unbeaten record on the line when it clashes with JPV Marikina today in the Philippines Football League at Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.

The Sparks are gunning for a third straight victory against a JPV side that scored a crucial 3-2 away win over the Davao Aguilas in Tagum City last Sunday.

“We want to keep improving,” said Meralco coach Aris Caslib. “We’ve done well in the first two matches, but there are areas in our game that we need to work on, especially with our defense.”

But Marikina will be a tougher assignment for the Sparks, who rolled to a 5-1 win over Stallion on opening day, before scoring a gritty 2-1 triumph over Ilocos United last Saturday.

With Japanese midfielder Takashi Odawara and striker Takumi Uesato doing damage, JPV seized control early only to endure anxious moments in stoppage time when it conceded a late penalty to Dylan De Bruycker.

Uesato’s goal in the 84th minute however proved enough for JPV to survive and come away with three points, after opening the season with a 1-2 loss to Global Cebu.

Tahj Minniecon will be looking to continue his fine form for the Sparks, after setting up left back Tyler Matas and right winger Jake Morallo for the goals last week against Ilocos.

Seven different players have scored for the Sparks in their first two matches, underlining the quality in the side.