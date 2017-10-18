Meralco sees ‘above 4.5%’ sales growth

LISTED power distributor Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) expects overall sales volume growth to be “slightly above four-and-a-half” percent this year, a top executive said on Tuesday.

Advertisements

Meralco President Oscar Reyes told reporters in a chance interview the utility may not be able to reach overall sales volume growth of five percent because “the first quarter was very soft.”

For the first nine months, “we’re about 4.4 percent over last year,” he said.

“We are hoping the fourth quarter will be healthy” as volume sales in the second quarter gained “a bit of momentum.”

“So far, call it four-and-a-half to five [percent]for this year because we were doing 4.2 [percent]as of August,” he said.

In June, Meralco posted 4.2 percent sales volume growth from the same month last year, with Chairman Manuel Pangilinan attributing this to strong demand from residential customers.

Meralco, with more than 6 million consumers, holds a 25-year franchise valid until June 2028 to construct, operate, and maintain the electric distribution system in the cities and municipalities of Bulacan, Cavite, Metro Manila, and Rizal and certain cities, municipalities, and barangays in the provinces of Batangas, Laguna, Pampanga, and Quezon.

Its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in engineering and consulting, construction, bills payments, and other electricity-related services.

Shares of Meralco fell P4.60 or 1.59 percent to close at P285 on Tuesday.